The latter would be an adequate way to describe what many Fyre Festival attendees felt Friday. Hundreds of people paid up to $12,000 per ticket to fly to the Bahamas for the botched inaugural event, co-produced by Ja Rule, and cited "chaos" at the scene, with people fighting over food, "refugee camp"-like conditions and difficulties getting flights home. The festival was then postponed.

"For real, thinking about suing #FyreFestival for stealing our idea," read a tweet posted on the Lonely Island's account.

It's unclear whether Seth and the Lonely Island were being serious. No details about such a movie have ever been released.

The three, best known for their SNL digital shorts, have worked with Seth before; They had cameos in Neighbors and Seth's 2012 comedy film The Watch.