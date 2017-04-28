Farrah Abraham Explains Why She Walked Off Marriage Boot Camp After Confrontation With Mom Debra Danielsen
Scheana Marie and Mike Shay's relationship has officially come to an end.
TMZ is reporting that the Vanderpump Rules stars' divorce was finalized this week. According to the outlet, Scheana has to pay her ex-husband close to $50,000 to balance out their assets.
Back in November, the couple filed for divorce after less than two years of marriage.
"While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship," the couple said in a statement. "We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other's personal happiness and professional success."
Although things may have started on a united front, viewers couldn't help but observe the tension when the couple got divorced on camera.
In addition, the Vanderpump Rules reunion included several disagreements of what ultimately caused the split.
"There were a lot of things from the beginning of our marriage that kind of tainted the whole relationship," Scheana shared with E! News' Will Marfuggi. "I had never considered getting a divorce whatsoever, because I took our vows very seriously. This was the 'for worse' part. I just thought that we would be able to get through it, because he was still my best friend. We had so much fun together."
Back in February, E! News confirmed that Scheana was giving love another chance when she started dating actor Robert Valletta.
"Scheana wasn't looking for anything; she just got out of a marriage. But things happened and this feels right," an insider shared with E! News. "They're seeing where it goes, but are really enjoying each other's company."
Looking to the future, Mike is focused on his music career and group titled Dat Dope Group. As for Scheana, she has closure in a romance that didn't have the fairy tale ending she first imagined.
"I have my closure," she told us. "I've clearly moved on. I'm in a very good place, and I feel like I've never been happier."
