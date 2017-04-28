John Cena Wants Nikki Bella to Have a Wedding Day She'll Remember Forever (But He's Still Watching the Budget!)
Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony are in communication less than two weeks after calling it quits.
A source confirms to E! News that the famous pair hasn't gone completely silent on each other. At the same time, it's far too soon to tell if this pair has a chance at reconciling.
"He wants to make it work and is trying not to lose his family," a source shared with E! News. "La La is the one that has all the control now and Carmelo is giving her whatever she needs but he is fighting for her hard and he knows he messed up big time."
While there are conflicting reports surrounding whether or not the athlete impregnated another woman, sources around Carmelo insists to E! News that "there is no truth to the pregnancy report."
Since news of the split broke, La La has received plenty of support from her famous friends. And while some of her fans may have a strong opinion on what should happen next, our source says that the best-selling author is still undecided about how she should proceed.
"La La loves Carmelo and may not go through with the separation after all, but she is still unsure and on the fence because of what happened," our insider shared. "She is hurt and she just needs time to deal with this."
The source added, "Her family is the most important thing to her but her dignity and pride is as well at this point in the game."
While the couple has not commented on their status since the split, Carmelo raised some eyebrows earlier in the week when he liked one of La La's Instagram photos.
Could it be a sign of reconciliation or just a simple double-tap? Time will only tell.
La La and Carmelo tied the knot back in July 2010 after a five-year engagement. They welcomed one child together during their relationship who is now 10 years old.