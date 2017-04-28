Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony are in communication less than two weeks after calling it quits.

A source confirms to E! News that the famous pair hasn't gone completely silent on each other. At the same time, it's far too soon to tell if this pair has a chance at reconciling.

"He wants to make it work and is trying not to lose his family," a source shared with E! News. "La La is the one that has all the control now and Carmelo is giving her whatever she needs but he is fighting for her hard and he knows he messed up big time."

While there are conflicting reports surrounding whether or not the athlete impregnated another woman, sources around Carmelo insists to E! News that "there is no truth to the pregnancy report."