Melissa Joan Hart recently revealed that she had a brief fling with Ryan Reynoldsback in her Sabrina the Teenage Witch days and was quite "smitten" with him, but ultimately put an end to it.

Apparently he was no Pauly Shore!

Well, she actually had to end it with Ryan because she had a boyfriend at the time, but in the mid-1990s Hart also wouldn't have been too far removed from crushing on Shore, whom she recently named as her O.G. celeb crush while taking the E!Q in 42.

She's since abandoned the Weasel for the likes of Channing Tatum and Ryan Gosling(and her husband of 13 years, Mark Wilkerson, of course), but...hear that, Melissa's mom? Pauly Shore could've been your son-in-law.