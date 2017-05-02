Melissa Joan Hart recently revealed that she had a brief fling with Ryan Reynoldsback in her Sabrina the Teenage Witch days and was quite "smitten" with him, but ultimately put an end to it.
Apparently he was no Pauly Shore!
Well, she actually had to end it with Ryan because she had a boyfriend at the time, but in the mid-1990s Hart also wouldn't have been too far removed from crushing on Shore, whom she recently named as her O.G. celeb crush while taking the E!Q in 42.
She's since abandoned the Weasel for the likes of Channing Tatum and Ryan Gosling(and her husband of 13 years, Mark Wilkerson, of course), but...hear that, Melissa's mom? Pauly Shore could've been your son-in-law.
Anyway, Hart revealed a bunch of her favorite things in the allotted 42 seconds—her TV choices are very close to our hearts—and also filled us in on how she celebrated her birthday last month and how she's been maintaining the 40-pound weight loss she achieved in order to feel her absolute best by the time she turned 40.
"If I fit into my jeans, I'm happy," the svelte star told us.
Nutrisystem, just as delighted to be helping out as Hart is to be reaping the rewards, threw the actress a big birthday bash for her 40th last year. For 41, however, Hart opted for a more low-key day: lunch with her brother and sister, a foot massage, dinner with her husband and three sons, and then a girls' night out for mojitos.
When you're birthday ends with jewelry wrapped in a pharmacy bag and a coconut sorbet with a table candle at your favorite restaurant after being surrounded by so many of your favorite people being busy doing nothing important all day; nothing can make you feel more loved or special. Thank you for all the birthday wishes and messages and ??! #perfectday and a new nephew to boot!
She had decided ahead of time that her birthday would include coconut sorbet and mojitos—and so it did.
Moreover, Hart revealed that her sister Emily just had a baby, so there was extra birthday joy all around.
Sounds like a proper party to us!