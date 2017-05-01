Bravo
Craig Conover's resume just keeps on growing.
Southern Charm's aspiring lawyer has had many jobs over the last few seasons, aside from lawyer, including gardener, a bourbon boss and real estate investor. And in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode, he reveals his latest project to girlfriend Naomie Olindo, who is less than thrilled with Craig's inability to settle on a career.
"You cannot do one hundred things at one time and do them all well," Naomie tells Craig over dinner, after he spills that he may be putting in offer on a rental home by the end of the week...without ever mentioning it to her.
But Craig is about to make it 101 things, saying, "You're going to be really excited to hear there is another thing, Josh and I have been talking about it a while...we're starting a clothing line."
Naomie's response? Laughing...before going with the tough love approach. Watch the intense fight go down in the exclusive clip above.
There is a light at the end of this job-filled tunnel, however, as Craig recently passed the bar exam after finally taking it in February. And Naomie was the one to share the long-awaited good news on social media.
"The face of someone who passed the war," Naomie captioned a photo of Craig on her Instagram stories as he man held up a bottle of champagne while grinning from ear to ear.
Craig's co-star Shep Rose, who has been very vocal about his frustration with Craig over not taking the bar exam over the years, took to Twitter to celebrate the big news.
I've been in transit all day but I just found out that my friend
@C_Conover passed the bar exam," he wrote. "Very happy to hear it; proud of the guy."
Southern Charm airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
