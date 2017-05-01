Craig Conover's resume just keeps on growing.

Southern Charm's aspiring lawyer has had many jobs over the last few seasons, aside from lawyer, including gardener, a bourbon boss and real estate investor. And in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode, he reveals his latest project to girlfriend Naomie Olindo, who is less than thrilled with Craig's inability to settle on a career.

"You cannot do one hundred things at one time and do them all well," Naomie tells Craig over dinner, after he spills that he may be putting in offer on a rental home by the end of the week...without ever mentioning it to her.

But Craig is about to make it 101 things, saying, "You're going to be really excited to hear there is another thing, Josh and I have been talking about it a while...we're starting a clothing line."