Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's first family therapy session had a huge revelation.

Frank Jr. "Maximo" Sorrentino, The Situation's older brother, revealed he came out as gay to his family last year during the premiere episode of WE tv's Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition on Friday.

And while Marc Sorrentino seemed to possibly have an issue with Maximo's revelation, calling his brother a "frail male," Mike told E! News he has no problem with his brother's sexuality.

"The first time that he had come out of the closet, I bought him, like, a plaque, Mike said. "I think it was, like, 'I'm proud you're yourself' or whatever it was. I celebrated the first minute that it happened. I think that deep down inside, he's not comfortable with it himself possibly. As per the family, the family accepted him right away."