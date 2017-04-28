Busy Philipps' Instagram feed is among the most candid one but that doesn't mean she won't do that annoying thing a lot of celebs do: Take part in and post ads for brands.

Teas, teeth whiteners, leg shaving devices, baby-friendly detergent—many celebs have often shared sponsored posts containing pics or videos of themselves hawking such products for years, receiving thousands of dollars in compensation.

Philipps, who often posts selfie videos of herself talking about her day on Instagram Stories, was recently praised for her social media account in a Cosmopolitan article, in which Kate Spencer says the Cougar Town alum shares "relatable" stories. In contrast, she says, many online creators post "#sponcon" and then lose "the thing that made me want to follow them in the first place: authenticity."

"I'm not above it, guys," Philipps said in a video posted on her Instagram Stories feed Thursday. "I just only choose things that I genuinely like and like, would want to partner with, like, for instance, my Michaels partnership, which, you know, is my favorite thing of all time. And I'm doing one next week, I think, that feels like me."

She captioned the clip, "WE ALL GOTTA MAKE [money back emoji]."