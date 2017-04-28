Casting JonBenét Doesn't Solve the Murder of JonBenét Ramsey, But It May Tell You Something About Yourself
Busy Philipps' Instagram feed is among the most candid one but that doesn't mean she won't do that annoying thing a lot of celebs do: Take part in and post ads for brands.
Teas, teeth whiteners, leg shaving devices, baby-friendly detergent—many celebs have often shared sponsored posts containing pics or videos of themselves hawking such products for years, receiving thousands of dollars in compensation.
Philipps, who often posts selfie videos of herself talking about her day on Instagram Stories, was recently praised for her social media account in a Cosmopolitan article, in which Kate Spencer says the Cougar Town alum shares "relatable" stories. In contrast, she says, many online creators post "#sponcon" and then lose "the thing that made me want to follow them in the first place: authenticity."
"I'm not above it, guys," Philipps said in a video posted on her Instagram Stories feed Thursday. "I just only choose things that I genuinely like and like, would want to partner with, like, for instance, my Michaels partnership, which, you know, is my favorite thing of all time. And I'm doing one next week, I think, that feels like me."
She captioned the clip, "WE ALL GOTTA MAKE [money back emoji]."
Who loses their overalls crafting too hard? This girl. Watch me keep up w/@liljon in @michaelsstores MAKE-Off! #ad https://t.co/5tgLFs6Cx6— Busy Philipps (@Busyphilipps25) April 27, 2017
"But, like, yeah, I mean, unless it was like, a billion dollars, I probably wouldn't do something random and weird that people would be like, 'Lame,' 'Busy Philipps sells out.' But, you know, I gotta be honest with you, I didn't make a ton of money as an actor last year. I made more of my money doing that kind of stuff, like the partnerships with brands."
"As a television actor, when we work in TV, what we're doing is making a product so that networks can sell ad space," she added.
Philipps plays Gale Liptrapp on the HBO comedy series Vice Principals. In 2016, she also appeared on episodes of shows such as New Girl and Angie Tribeca.
Actors who are part of the SAG-AFTRA union must make at least $16,000 every year to be eligible to buy discounted group health insurance for themselves and their families. Pay rates and opportunities to land high-profile roles have decreased in recent years and many stars often supplement their TV or movie acting careers with commercial acting—whose earnings are counted towards the required minimum.
Philipps, a married mother of two daughters, said she's "no Lloyd Dobler," referencing John Cusack's character in the 1989 cult film Say Anything..., in which he tells the strict father of a girl he likes, when asked about his plans for the future, "I don't want to sell anything or buy anything or process anything as a career and I don't want to sell anything bought or processed or buy anything sold or processed or process anything sold or bought processed or repair anything sold, bought or processed."
"I'm gonna sell things," Philipps said. "That's my only point. You guys know who Lloyd Dobler is, right? Probably not. Watch Say Anything..."