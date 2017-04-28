Kylie Jenner Responds to "Photoshop Police" After Underwear Selfie Is Called into Question

Kylie Jenner has a bone to pick with the photoshop police.

On Wednesday, the 19-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and makeup mogul of posted a selfie showing off her curves, slim waist and abs while wearing a white long sleeve white crop top and black Puma underwear. Some people accused her of photoshopping the pic, citing a warped background behind her.

Kylie posted on Snapchat videos showing her wearing the same underwear. One of them, posted Thursday, included special effects of falling bones and the caption, "For the photoshop police."

"So, this is like my selfie mirror and my Snapchat mirror," she said. "So for future, this is a curtain hanging that looks crooked."

Not everyone was convinced.

"Does she really think we're that dumb? Lmao never knew curtains looked like that," one person wrote.

 

This is not the first time Kylie has been accused of posting photoshopped pics of herself.

In 2014, fans speculated she had shared on Instagram a doctored bikini selfie, which was posted soon after a near-identical photo was deleted from her feed.

"I've never photoshopped an Instagram photo. it was fuzzy from the app I used," she tweeted in response. "So end of story thank u."

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9/8c on E!

