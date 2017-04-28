Twin Peaks' return will be 18-episodes, written and executive produced by series creators David Lynch and Mark Frost, with Lynch directing all 18 outings. Some of the original cast set to return? Kyle MacLachlan, Mädchen Amick, Dana Ashbrook, David Duchovny, Sherilyn Fenn, Sheryl Lee, and Ray Wise, among others. New cast members include Amanda Seyfried, Laura Dern and Michael Cera.

Not much is known about the revival, and Lynch wasn't offering up much info when he appeared at the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour. "This word expect is a magical word and people expect things and their expectations are met hopefully when they see the thing," he said when asked if fans of the original series could expect the same look and feel from the new episodes.

But judging from the teaser above, and the show's Twitter account, "something old is new again."