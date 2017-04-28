You know what they say, couples who troll together...
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are among a list of celebrity couples who know that laughter is an essential part of a healthy relationship. They often enjoy pranking and messing with their better halves on social media—and probably in real life, although they keep most of that private. And in most cases, one partner is definitely the bigger troll.
Here are some of their funniest gags:
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds: Earlier this week, the two attended the 2017 Time 100 Gala, where Legend performed. Lively posted on Instagram a photo of Reynolds blocking a view of the singer onstage, writing, "Congratulations to the most influential person in my life. The best man I know... you deserve this @time 100 honor ... If only my husband wasn't blocking you in this shot. I'm so sorry @johnlegend."
Last August, the actor trolled his wife on Twitter.
"Just want to wish Billy Ray Cyrus the most special, magical birthday ever. I love you with all my heart. Also, Happy Birthday to my wife," he tweeted.
Reynolds, known for his acerbic sense of humor, likes to troll Lively off-screen too, and in a big way.
While she was giving birth to their daughter James in 2014, he played Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On."
"It was like steak knives came out of her eyes," the actor said on Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2016. "Like, 'Are you f--king s--tting me right now?' Real bad, yeah. But she was a mercenary. I think I just caught her right in the middle of a contraction."
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend: An ongoing joke among fans is that Legend looks like the children's book character Arthur and many memes have sprung as a result. Teigen has joined in the fun herself.
John when you tell him he looks like Arthur pic.twitter.com/0NW3NDtAb1— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 21, 2017
Then there was that time she shared a naked photo of her husband.
In fact, Teigen has trolled Legend many other times on social media.
Bahahaha loser pic.twitter.com/bYNgxOFM8z— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 9, 2017
Now it's getting real. Chris may be annoyed. 403pm pic.twitter.com/67qMmlTdCO— Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt: Earlier this month, the actress live-tweeted her day leading up to her husband's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 premiere in Los Angeles. This also meant following the actor around and documenting his every move.
"Now it's getting real. Chris may be annoyed. 403pm," she tweeted, alongside a photo of her taking a photo of a shirtless Pratt standing in front of a bathroom mirror with doodles scribbled on it.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade: During his team the Chicago Bulls' game against the Boston Celtics in January, he missed a dunk and got stuffed by the rim. Union took some opportunity to throw some shade on Twitter.
I did. Next time... Put ?? The ?? Seat ?? Down?? https://t.co/CDWqFPoX39— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 17, 2017
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake: Last October, the singer posted a selfie while in a voting booth in Tennessee, which is illegal in the state.
He did not get into legal trouble. However, Biel took to Instagram to poke fun at her husband's mistake, sharing goofy selfies with an "I Voted" sticker on her face.