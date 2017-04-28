You know what they say, couples who troll together...

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are among a list of celebrity couples who know that laughter is an essential part of a healthy relationship. They often enjoy pranking and messing with their better halves on social media—and probably in real life, although they keep most of that private. And in most cases, one partner is definitely the bigger troll.

Here are some of their funniest gags: