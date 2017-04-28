Ouch! Kurt Russell Can't Stop Beating Up James Corden

James Corden can't catch a break.

The Late Late Show host has been running into pal Kurt Russell around Los Angeles, and each time they see each other Russell gets a little too handsy with his late-night host pal. What begins as a cordial greeting quickly turns into a rough-and-tumble moment where Russell pretends to start a boxing fight with Corden, only to actually punch him.

The result: a lot of pain for the British host.

Every time Corden sees Russell he immediately punches him.

Obviously, Corden doesn't want to run into his friend anymore, so at one point when his assistant informs him that The Fate of the Furious actor is waiting to meet with him, Corden tells her to tell him he's unavailable...but it's too late. In storms Russell, who instead of merely punching Corden tackles him. It disintegrates into an all out brawl with Russell knocking Corden out with a lamp. 

Waking up in a hospital, Corden finally feels safe away from his violent friend. Unfortunately, that feeling didn't last long. The nurse introduces her patient to the doctor who is Russell in disguise!

Watch the hilarious video to see if Corden ever makes it to safety.

