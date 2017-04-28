James Corden can't catch a break.

The Late Late Show host has been running into pal Kurt Russell around Los Angeles, and each time they see each other Russell gets a little too handsy with his late-night host pal. What begins as a cordial greeting quickly turns into a rough-and-tumble moment where Russell pretends to start a boxing fight with Corden, only to actually punch him.

The result: a lot of pain for the British host.

Every time Corden sees Russell he immediately punches him.