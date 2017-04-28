Fyre Festival Postponed Amid Reports of "Chaos"

So Fyre Fest is a complete disaster. Mass chaos. No organization. No one knows where to go. There are no villas, just a disaster tent city. pic.twitter.com/1lSWtnk7cA

The inaugural Fyre Festival, a luxury event in the Exuma islands in the Bahamas, co-organized by rapper Ja Rule and tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland, has been postponed.

Organizers had promised a "cultural moment created from a blend of music, art and food" and the event was promoted by celebs such as Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski. But many participants have deemed it a "disaster," citing chaos at the site.

"Due to unforeseen and extenuating circumstances, Fyre Festival has been fully postponed," read a message posted on the event's Twitter page Friday. "After assessing the situation this morning and looking at best options for our guests, we cannot move forward as we hoped we could. At this time, we are working tirelessly to get flights scheduled and get all travelers home safely."