Fyre Festival Postponed Amid Reports of "Chaos"

The inaugural Fyre Festival, a luxury event in the Exuma islands in the Bahamas, co-organized by rapper Ja Rule and tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland, has been postponed.

Organizers had promised a "cultural moment created from a blend of music, art and food" and the event was promoted by celebs such as Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski. But many participants have deemed it a "disaster," citing chaos at the site.

"Due to unforeseen and extenuating circumstances, Fyre Festival has been fully postponed," read a message posted on the event's Twitter page Friday. "After assessing the situation this morning and looking at best options for our guests, we cannot move forward as we hoped we could. At this time, we are working tirelessly to get flights scheduled and get all travelers home safely."

Tickets for the two-weekend festival ranged from $1,000 to $12,000 and included a flight from Miami, a stay in a "geodesic dome" and activities such as yoga and kayaking, 

"So Fyre Fest is a complete disaster. Mass chaos. No organization. No one knows where to go," one festival-goer wrote on Twitter. "There are no villas, just a disaster tent city."

"This is how Fyre Fest handles luggage. Just drop it out of a shipping container. At night. With no lights. #fyrefestival," he added.

Others complained about the food.

Blink-182 had canceled scheduled performances at the festival, saying on Twitter Thursday, "We're not confident that we would have what we need to give you the quality of performances we always give our fans."

Organizers said in a statement that "Due to circumstances out of our control, the physical infrastructure was not in place on time and we are unable to fulfill on that vision safely and enjoyably for our guests." The Ministry of Tourism said it has sent reps to "assist" with a "safe return of all Fyre Festival visitors," saying that hundreds of them were "met with total disorganization and chaos" and that organizers "did not have the capacity to execute an event of this scale."

