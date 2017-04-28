The inaugural Fyre Festival, a luxury event in the Exuma islands in the Bahamas, co-organized by rapper Ja Rule and tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland, has been postponed.

Many participants have deemed it a "disaster," citing "mass chaos," including robberies, fights over food at the "refugee camp" event site and difficulties getting a flight back to the United States.

Organizers had promised a "cultural moment created from a blend of music, art and food" and the event was promoted by celebs such as Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner, who in January announced on Instagram the festival's first headliners—artists from G.O.O.D. Music, the record label founded by Kanye West and which includes artists such as Tyga and Big Sean on its roster. Kendall has since deleted the post.

"Due to unforeseen and extenuating circumstances, Fyre Festival has been fully postponed," read a message posted on the event's Twitter page Friday. "After assessing the situation this morning and looking at best options for our guests, we cannot move forward as we hoped we could. At this time, we are working tirelessly to get flights scheduled and get all travelers home safely."