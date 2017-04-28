Chris Soules' fatal car crash is starting to affect every aspect of his life.
While police continue to investigate what exactly happened the night Soules rear-ended Kenneth Mosher's tractor-trailer, a source tells E! News that Soules' legal issues are already starting to cause problems for his business. After rising to fame on The Bachelor, Soules started making plans to work with certain brands and companies, but they're starting to lose interest in furthering talks.
"Brands with plans to work with Chris have already cut ties with him or put the relationship on hold to see how things pan out," a source with knowledge of the situation tells E! News. "Social media opportunities, appearances, endorsements."
The source adds, "In some cases, he was in talks with the brands. In others, there were agreements in place; however, those agreements come with morals clauses."
Since Soules' mother bailed him out of jail, the former reality star has been working on his case with a new legal team out of Des Moines, Iowa. Soules hired a team from the Parrish Kruidenier firm. He'll be represented by Alfredo Parrish, Brandon Brown and Gina Messamer. The firm is known for handling both civil and criminal law, specializing in wrongful death and criminal defense.
No matter the outcome of Soules' criminal charges, our source says he might not be able to bounce back. "He's already taken a hit and it's tough to say if he will ever recover his reputation when it comes to business opportunities," the insider says. "He has already lost thousands. Right now, brands don't want to touch him."
A 911 call obtained by E! News revealed Soules checked Mosher's pulse before leaving the scene. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office confirmed to E! News that Soules was arrested at 1:16 a.m. Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal car accident.
At his hearing, Iowa State Patrol claimed the farmer had left the scene after rear-ending his pickup truck into a tractor near Aurora, Iowa, at about 8:20 p.m. Monday. The Iowa State Patrol also alleged that the farmer and his vehicle were later found at a house—which he allegedly refused to leave until officers obtained a search warrant several hours later.
His new attorneys in a statement they "are confident that once all the evidence is made public, it will show Soules acted reasonably and did everything in his power to provide aid to Mr. Mosher."