Chris Soules' fatal car crash is starting to affect every aspect of his life.

While police continue to investigate what exactly happened the night Soules rear-ended Kenneth Mosher's tractor-trailer, a source tells E! News that Soules' legal issues are already starting to cause problems for his business. After rising to fame on The Bachelor, Soules started making plans to work with certain brands and companies, but they're starting to lose interest in furthering talks.

"Brands with plans to work with Chris have already cut ties with him or put the relationship on hold to see how things pan out," a source with knowledge of the situation tells E! News. "Social media opportunities, appearances, endorsements."