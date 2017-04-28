Orange Is the New Black season five takes place over the course of just three days. As you can see in the first teaser, the riot is still ongoing with Daya (Dascha Polanco) holding a gun to that jerk of a prison guard's head.

"If this is a real riot, do you think this is a step forward or backwards for equality?" Piper (Taylor Schilling) says to Alex (Laura Prepon) as they come upon the scene.

"What I can tell you is that I was just as excited as all the fans were to see what happens next," Cox previously told E! News about the new season debuting on June 9. "When I read it, it was incredible, when we shot it, it was…intense. It's really, really intense. It manages…as intense as it all is, it still manages to have an irreverence and a spin that is funny and thoughtful."