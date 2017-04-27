Selena Gomez is out to make a difference once again.

The "Good For You" singer is out doing some good for the world, hosting this year's WE Day event at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The singer is just one of many appearing at WE Day California, with celebs such as Paula Abdul, Laverne Cox, Jessie J, Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled and Demi Lovato also slated to attend.

WE Day is the biggest event of the year for WE, a worldwide charity movement that strives to help communities come up with sustainable solutions to big problems.

This SoCal event is just one part of a global series bringing together thousands of students, speakers and A-listers to celebrate the work of volunteers and spread the message of the movement. Some of the societal issues WE takes on include bullying, poverty and access to clean water.