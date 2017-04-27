Chris Soules' new lawyers say they "are confident that once all the evidence is made public," it will show the he "acted reasonably and did everything in his power to provide aid" to Kenneth Mosher, the 66-year-old man who was killed in a car accident police say the former Bachelor star caused.

Soules, 35, had hired a high-powered legal team this week soon after he was arrested at his home, a few miles away, and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash, a Class D felony in Iowa that could lead to a five-year jail sentence.

Police say Soules was driving a truck and rear-ended a tractor driven by Mosher. Both vehicles crashed into a ditch. Mosher was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Police say Soules fled the scene. He called 911 after the accident, telling the operator his full name and admitting he "rear-ended a guy in the tractor," according to a released recording of the call. He also revealed the driver was injured and seemed to have stopped breathing.

"While initial reports suggested Soules fled the scene, the 911 call confirms that Soules in fact was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately," his lawyers said in a statement to E! News Thursday. "During the call, he clearly identified himself and explained his role in the terrible accident. Soules attempted to resuscitate Mr. Mosher and remained on the scene with him until emergency medical personnel arrived."