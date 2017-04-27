Us too, Chris Pratt, us too.

The actor took to Twitter Thursday to reminisce about his time on the show that made him famous, Parks and Recreation.

Pratt played the hilarious Andy Dwyer on the NBC sitcom. The show ended its seven-season run in 2015.

"I loved playing Andy so much. I miss my ParksnRec family. Here's a scene that was tooo long to make the episode...." Pratt wrote, linking to a video showing up a deleted scene from season six, in which his character performs an acoustic, impromptu, Tenacious D-like song about the 1995 Jean Claude Van Damme movie Sudden Death at what appears to be a children's birthday party.