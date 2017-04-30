"Scott Brought a Girl Out Here!" Disick Disrupts Another Trip and the Kardashian Family's Reaction Is Priceless: Watch Now
Kim Kardashian knew something was going on in Scott Disick's hotel room!
On Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim traveled to Dubai to make her first public appearance since her terrifying Paris attack. Scott also went on the trip to do a work appearance, but things took a tense turn when Kim found a "tramp" in Scott's room. Things started to go downhill shortly after Kim and Scott arrived in Dubai and Scott heard a rumor that Kourtney Kardashian was "hooking up with someone" back at home.
"The thing is, he's trying to win her back," Kim said on the episode.
"This is probably the worst thing I could hear ever," Scott said. Scott and Kourtney had just returned from a trip to Aspen with their kids and Scott thought things with him and Kourtney were "going in the right direction."
But after hearing this Scott said, "I feel like everything I've been working so hard for is kind of done now."
Before attending her event in Dubai, Kim received a text from her security about Scott.
"Security just text me that Scott is drunk at the hotel," Kim said. "I think this has a lot to do with what he thinks Kourt's up to and that just really sucks."
After hearing the news, Kim talked to Kourtney who said that the situation was "not my problem anymore." Kourtney then explained the trip to Aspen was a "family trip," and Scott thought he was trying to "woo me back."
"The timing is just not happening right now," Kourtney said.
After conquering her fears and making it through the event, Kim and her friends arrived to Scott's hotel room to take him with them on a desert adventure.
"I have this desert adventure set up for me and all of our friends and Scott," Kim said. "I know he's upset about Kourtney, so I just figured we can do something fun."
But shortly after arriving to Scott's hotel room, Kim realizes something's going on.
Kim saw Scott pacing around his room when she and her friends showed up, so she decided to investigate.
"Something is up," Kim said on the episode. "Scott is like pacing and something came over me that I was like, 'He has a f--king girl hiding somewhere and we're gonna find her."
Kim then said she was going downstairs to "take a pic" by the aquarium, as Scott stayed upstairs.
She then became even more suspicious when she heard that Scott's door was locked and the bathroom. As they were about to leave, Kim could tell something was going on and yelled to Scott, "Or do you think we should go bang down the bathroom door and see what f--king whore is in there? Should we go in and scare the f--k out of her? Because the bathroom's locked I'm not f--king stupid. Should we go in there?"
Kim decided to go to the bathroom and opened the door to find a woman inside.
"What the f--k are you doing here?" she asked the woman. "Seriously? You're just like a f--king whore. Such a tramp. Get your s--t and get the f--k out of here. F--king groupie. Get your s--t and security will escort you the f--k out of here!"
