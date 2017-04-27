Jennifer Lopez may or may not have just stolen the show!
The singer took the Billboard Latin Music Award stage for the second time in history and premiered her second single off of her first-ever Spanish album, "Mírate". Shortly before she sang, Rihanna, Demi Lovato, Ricky Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda and many more stars sent special video messages about how impactful J.Lo's career has been in the music industry.
J.Lo wore silver sequin gown complete with cut-outs and a front thigh-high slit as she belted the beautiful ballad next to the orchestra surrounding her.
The song, which Marc Anthony produced, is a slow, powerful ballad and Anthony himself was seen in the crowd watching his ex with pride as she sang her heart out.
Shortly after her performance, J.Lo took the stage to accept her Telemundo Star Award. The crowd went wild while she thanked the audience, her family and fans for all of their well wishes throughout her insanely successful career.
"I am humbled to be here in your presence and to accept this award. I love you guys so much."
Although Lopez's boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez was not in attendance, but she received a standing ovation from Anthony, who has become her business partner and mentor during the creation of this Spanish album.