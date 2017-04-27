Jennifer Lopez may or may not have just stolen the show!

The singer took the Billboard Latin Music Award stage for the second time in history and premiered her second single off of her first-ever Spanish album, "Mírate". Shortly before she sang, Rihanna, Demi Lovato, Ricky Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda and many more stars sent special video messages about how impactful J.Lo's career has been in the music industry.

J.Lo wore silver sequin gown complete with cut-outs and a front thigh-high slit as she belted the beautiful ballad next to the orchestra surrounding her.