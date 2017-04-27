Get ready for even more Southern hospitality, y'all!

Two more Southern Charm spinoffs are coming to Bravo, the network announced on Thursday, with fan-favorite Shep Rose landing his own dating show. Yes, it looks like Bravo's most eligible bachelor may finally be ready to settle down and he's inviting viewers along on his cross-country journey to find the one.

Relationshep will follow the 37-year-old as he travels to various cities across the country in the hopes of finding true love and a committed relationship, with friends in each location setting him up with women they feel might be the perfect partner for him.

Southern Charm viewers have watched Shep date his way through Charleston for the last three years, but he told E! News' Carissa Culiner he's ready for commitment...if it's the right woman, saying, "I'm not going to settle down, I'm going to settle up."