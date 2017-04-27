Get ready for even more Southern hospitality, y'all!
Two more Southern Charm spinoffs are coming to Bravo, the network announced on Thursday, with fan-favorite Shep Rose landing his own dating show. Yes, it looks like Bravo's most eligible bachelor may finally be ready to settle down and he's inviting viewers along on his cross-country journey to find the one.
Relationshep will follow the 37-year-old as he travels to various cities across the country in the hopes of finding true love and a committed relationship, with friends in each location setting him up with women they feel might be the perfect partner for him.
Southern Charm viewers have watched Shep date his way through Charleston for the last three years, but he told E! News' Carissa Culiner he's ready for commitment...if it's the right woman, saying, "I'm not going to settle down, I'm going to settle up."
Bravo
He continued, "I don't have a reason to behave myself or go home early, and that gets me in trouble sometimes, so I'm looking for a reason to behave myself..but she can't try to hinder my good times and what not, that's no good."
So what is he looking for in a woman? "A partner in crime and a voice of reason."
And if Relationshep works out, Cameran Eubanks may not be the only Southern Charm cast member welcoming a child in the near future as Shep told us he does eventually want to get married and start a family, saying, "I love kids so much, so I want that!"
While Southern Charm Savannah is set to premiere on May 8, Bravo is already expanding the Southern Charm franchise to another city, announcing the pick-up of Southern Charm New Orleans.
Set in the Big Easy, the new show will give viewers inside access into the sophisticated Creole culture of the city, focusing on an exclusive community filled with tradition and legacy.
Bravo has yet to announce premiere dates for either show, and the cast for Southern Charm New Orleans has yet to be revealed.
Southern Charm airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
