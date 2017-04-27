Gotham's Jessica Lucas Is Engaged to Alex Jermasek

Jessica Lucas is set to head down the aisle!

The 31-year-old Canadian actress, who plays Tabitha Galavan on the Fox series Gotham, revealed on Instagram Wednesday night that she is engaged to boyfriend Alex Jermasek, a butcher at Curtis Stone's Los Angeles restaurant and butcher shop Gwen. The two have been dating for more than four years.

Lucas posted a photo of the two standing by the water while on vacation in Florence, Italy, with her holding up her engagement ring.

"Feeling like the luckiest girl in the whole world! Can't wait to spend my life with this man. Love you @alexjermasek," she wrote.