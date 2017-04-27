Gotham's Jessica Lucas Is Engaged to Alex Jermasek

Jessica Lucas is set to head down the aisle!
The 31-year-old Canadian actress, who plays Tabitha Galavan on the Fox series Gotham, revealed on Instagram Wednesday night that she is engaged to boyfriend Alex Jermasek, a butcher at Curtis Stone's Los Angeles restaurant and butcher shop Gwen. The two have been dating for more than four years.
Lucas posted a photo of the two standing by the water while on vacation in Florence, Italy, with her holding up her engagement ring.
"Feeling like the luckiest girl in the whole world! Can't wait to spend my life with this man. Love you @alexjermasek," she wrote.
Mark Seliger/FOX
"Asked the woman I love if she would marry me. She said yes. Living the dream. #engaged," Jermasek said.
He also shared more photos of the two on their Italian vacation, including a pic of Lucas eating pizza with a knife and fork and holding a cup of gelato and a shot of the Pantheon in Rome.
"Eatin bites and seein sites w/ @iamjessicalucas #fiancéjessica #tourists #italy," he wrote.