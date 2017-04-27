Leslie Jones Plays Truth or Lie With Dr. Phil and Jimmy Fallon

Is Leslie Jones a liar or is she honest?

That's what Dr. Phil had to determine Wednesday night on The Tonight Show. The Saturday Night Live star, daytime talk show host and late-night host gathered together to play "Truth or Lie" because Dr. Phil had proven himself to be quite the lie detector. To see if he was really up to snuff, Fallon enlisted Jones to try and stump Dr. Phil.

She accepted the challenge without hesitating. "I got chased through a drive-thru by a car," she said, taking a pause. "On a date."

Giving her a blank stare, Dr. Phil responded, "You got chased through a drive-thru...by a car...on a date?"