It's a big day for the students and the parents of Riverdale: It's time for Homecoming!
There's also only the final three episodes of the season left, which means there's a lot of ground to cover. Who killed Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines)? Who will die? And how will the whole Archie-Veronica-Betty-Jughead situation play out? We're going to get answers to all of those questions by the time season one wraps up, and it sounds like viewers are going to be pretty satisfied.
First, let's talk about Betty (Lili Reinhart). She has yet to learn that Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) have been smooching, but her reaction might not be as negative as it once was. "I think Betty will have a more mature reaction than you think," Mendes told us at the Marie Claire Fresh Faces event last week.
"I think it's safe to say that Betty's very happy with Jughead [Cole Sprouse], and there's no bad blood," Reinhart agreed. "I think she's happy for her friends if they're happy."
As for that death, it might not be what you think.
"I don't think it's mysterious," Reinhart says. "That was very vague of me, but someone else does die at the end of season one. I think it's pretty clear as to why, and there's no mystery behind it."
The death may not be mysterious, but executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa was a little bit more mysterious in regards to the death when he addressed reporters after a screening of tonight's episode.
"If the rumored death happens, it would go to set up season two," he said, and then went on to tease the finale: "There's music in it, there's romance, there's suspense and horror. All the different things make it the ultimate Riverdale episode."
But of course, Aguirre-Sacasa also promised that a lot of the finale will focus on the Archie-Veronica-Betty-Jughead dynamic, so it's always possible Betty's current feelings of happiness could be very different by then.
We'll just have to wait and see!
Riverdale airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on the CW.