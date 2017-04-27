It's a big day for the students and the parents of Riverdale: It's time for Homecoming!

There's also only the final three episodes of the season left, which means there's a lot of ground to cover. Who killed Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines)? Who will die? And how will the whole Archie-Veronica-Betty-Jughead situation play out? We're going to get answers to all of those questions by the time season one wraps up, and it sounds like viewers are going to be pretty satisfied.