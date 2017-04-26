The 100's Lindsey Morgan Explains Raven's Big Decision

The 100 returned tonight after nearly a month away, and it brought with it a chance for survival.
With just six days left before the onslaught of radiation, a bunker has been found that can save about 1200 people from the newest apocalypse, but it's not exactly a perfect solution.
Of course, because this is The 100, it wasn't as simple as packing everybody up and moving them into the bunker in an orderly fashion. Many people saw it as a choice between dying above ground or dooming themselves to a hole underground for who knows how long, and many didn't like the idea of that second choice. And then there was the matter of determining how the clans would share the bunker, or if they'd share at all.
Now, a war is breaking out with no commander to unite the clans, Jasper's at the head of a group of stubborn apocalypse partyers, and one dying scientist decided to make an entirely different choice.
Instead of dying in the radiation or even eventually dying from her brain issues in the bunker, Raven is planning to take the rocket up into space, take one last spacewalk, and die doing what she loves most.
"Tell them I floated myself," she said, laughing, to Murphy (Richard Harmon) when he asked what he should tell the others.
Lindsey Morgan, who plays Raven, says that it took her a while to understand what Raven had decided to do.
"At first, I was shocked, because I felt it was very selfish, and I feel like Raven is one of the most selfless people ever," Morgan told E! News over the phone. "She's always putting others before her. She's always sacrificing herself for the team, but then it kind of made sense to me when I realized that because she's so smart, she's been kind of denying the facts and denying the research and denying the science behind what was happening to her, and she finally can't deny it anymore."
Now, Raven is doing something for herself for a change.
"I felt her decision, in the end, was actually very mature, because she's expecting her death," Morgan continued. "Instead of running away from it by being in denial, she's taking it face on and saying bring it on, and if I'm gonna go out, I'm gonna go my way, so she's run the numbers and she knows she can't help her friends from where he is, and they have the bunker, so she feels like she can be selfish now and live out the rest of her days the way she wants to."
Much of Raven's interactions in tonight's episode were with a hallucination of Becca, and it was that hallucination who suggested this plan to Raven in the first place. But Morgan says Becca was more than a hallucination.
"I think Becca, as much of a hallucination as she is, I think she's an actual manifestation of her true heart's desire that Raven's been protesting for a very long time, or not allowing herself to indulge in," she says. "So she's finally letting that out and she's listening to it, and she's taking on this new chapter which unfortunately is the ending chapter, I think with a lot of grace, and a lot of spirit, a lot of grit."
Raven's decision was made all the more sad by the fact that the only person she got to share a goodbye with was Murphy.
"It's funny that Murphy was the one she told, because I think that Murphy is probably the only person who really wouldn't fight her on it," Morgan says. "If it was Clarke, if it was Bellamy, even if it was Jasper, I feel like they would fight her. They would pick her up and throw her over their shoulder and make her come to the bunker," she says. "But in Raven's mind, she's just taking up space and taking up air in that bunker and is going to be a vegetable as the best case scenario, and that's not how she wants to live her life. And I think because her and Murphy have such a unique dynamic, he respects that. Of course he is sad and doesn't want her to do this. But he respects her decision because this is her life and it's what she wants as her last dying wish."
Based on the fact that we didn't actually see Raven head off into space, it's entirely possible that Raven may never make it to space at all. But while Morgan admits that "anything could happen," she says that Raven is currently all in on this plan.
"What Raven is aiming for is a pretty lofty goal, that she could even make it in time, or that she even has the brain power. She could fall down dead at any moment," Morgan reminds us. "So, like I said, that's why I think she's taking it very maturely and gracefully because she's throwing herself all into this new plan, and she's, you know, just going to ride it out as much as she can. She's not going to hide from it, she's not going to dwell, she's gonna go for it."
And there's really no way to go that would be more fitting.
"If Raven Reyes is to go out, this is the way to go out. If she goes out. Make that a big If."
As for what actually does happen next, all we know is that it's going to be epic. Morgan calls episode ten one of her favorite episodes of the series, hands down.
"Lots of action, lots of twists," she says. "And I'd say there will be some endings in that episode."
Plus, Bob Morley told us the episode is "a monster," and called it "one of the craziest episodes we've ever tried to achieve. The fact that we managed to pull it off was just insane." And Marie Avgeropoulos also told us it was her favorite episode of the season, and even teased a Blake family reunion during an "epic battle" towards the end of the episode.
So we may not know what the outcome of the next episode will be, but we know we're in for a serious ride. Let's just hope that ride does not also include Raven Reyes dying in space.
The 100 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on the CW.