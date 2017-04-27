Handmaids, Marthas, Commanders—there's a lot to take in with The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu's ambitious new dystopian drama that has everybody buzzing.

The series, based on the book of the same name by Margaret Atwood, has a sprawling cast made up of so many TV fan-favorites including Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss, Orange Is the New Black's Samira Wiley and Gilmore Girls veteran Alexis Bledel. Set in Gilead, the former United States of America now under totalitarian rule, The Handmaid's Tale follows Offred (Moss), a Handmaid (one of the remaining fertile women) who is assigned to a powerful Commander's house, but has one goal in mind: find her daughter.