April the Giraffe's Calf Still Needs a Name: Top 10 Revealed

April the Giraffe's son still has no name, but 10 fan-favorites have been announced.

She had given birth to her calf inside Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, upstate New York on April 15 after she became a viral star when officials live-streamed her final weeks of pregnancy. The zoo then ran a fundraising vote to determine the baby giraffe's name. On Tuesday, ten finalists were revealed.

The list is as follows, in alphabetical order:

1. Alyssa's choice—i.e., April's keeper, Alyssa Swilley, will get to pick the calf's name

2. Apollo

3. Geoffrey (fitting since the livestream was sponsored by Babies"R"Us)

4. Gio

5. Harpur

6. Noah

7. Ollie

8. Patch

9. Patches

10. Unity