April the Giraffe's Calf Still Needs a Name: Top 10 Revealed

April the Giraffe's son still has no name, but 10 fan-favorites have been announced.

She had given birth to her calf inside Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, upstate New York on April 15 after she became a viral star when officials live-streamed her final weeks of pregnancy. The zoo then ran a fundraising vote to determine the baby giraffe's name. On Tuesday, ten finalists were revealed.

The list is as follows, in alphabetical order:

1. Alyssa's choice—i.e., April's keeper, Alyssa Swilley, will get to pick the calf's name
2. Apollo
3. Geoffrey (fitting since the livestream was sponsored by Babies"R"Us)
4. Gio
5. Harpur
6. Noah
7. Ollie
8. Patch
9. Patches
10. Unity

The voting moves into round two. Fans can now on their favorite choice among the 10. The winner will be selected on April 30 and revealed as soon as May 1.

April's "Giraffe Cam" live stream continued in the days following the birth but was shut down after a week. However, zoo officials announced this weekend that it will return, although not continuously, and that a "permanent yard cam will go up this season which will also reconnect you to your favorite giraffe family."

