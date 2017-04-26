Drake and Jennifer Lopez apparently still have one thing connecting them: their love for the Dominican Republic.

A little over a week ago, J.Lo visited the Caribbean island alongside her new beau Alex Rodriguez for a romantic $100,000 getaway at the fancy Casa de Campo resort.

Fast forward to this morning, and Champagne Papi took to Instagram, posing shirtless in a pair of red swim trunks and showing off all his muscles as he stood in front of a gorgeous beach-side resort...the same resort Lopez and Rodriguez left just days earlier.