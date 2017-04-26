Drake and Jennifer Lopez apparently still have one thing connecting them: their love for the Dominican Republic.
A little over a week ago, J.Lo visited the Caribbean island alongside her new beau Alex Rodriguez for a romantic $100,000 getaway at the fancy Casa de Campo resort.
Fast forward to this morning, and Champagne Papi took to Instagram, posing shirtless in a pair of red swim trunks and showing off all his muscles as he stood in front of a gorgeous beach-side resort...the same resort Lopez and Rodriguez left just days earlier.
Yes, E! News can confirm the rapper is currently staying at Casa de Campo for a little vacation following the conclusion of his Boy Meets World tour. He even captioned the photo, "Peace Seeking," beside a few tropical emojis.
However, despite seeking some calmness, we can't help but notice that Drake appeared to throw a little bit of shade this morning, too.
He shared this photo of Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green with the cryptic caption, "When she asks how much fun you're having without her..."
Now, we can't entirely jump to the conclusion that this is specifically directed at J.Lo, but the fact that he's staying at the same resort as she did while sharing the photo gave us a slight inkling.
Of course, it could always be about one of his other former ladies, like Rihanna or Serena Williams (who just announced she's pregnant), or it could just be a meaningless meme with absolutely no purpose other than some good humor.
Who knows (it is Drake, after all!).
Casa Campo
It's also important to note that Drake has stayed at this resort in the past. It's popular among celebrities, including (coincidentally) Rihanna as well as Jay Z and Beyoncé.
One of the private oceanfront villa features six bedrooms, a modern art collection and a state-of-the-art kitchen. It opens to a long, infinity pool and a gazebo, all displaying breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea.
As for the price tag? Well, it's up to par with both Drake and J.Lo's love for extravagance. Guests have to shell out around $10,000 per night.