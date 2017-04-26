AKM-GSI
There is nothing worse than being caught in a rainstorm, but somehow Chrissy Teigen thrives in one.
The Sports Illustrated model was photographed making her way into the Time 100 gala Tuesday night, where her husband John Legend was being honored. Like everyone that day, Teigen had to fight through the strong winds and pouring rain before she made it safely inside. While all non-celebrities dealt with inverted umbrellas and wet hair, Teigen made her way still looking poised and perfect, even if her hair ended up in her face.
Honoree Demi Lovato also had to endure the rainy weather. The "Cool for the Summer" chanteuse seemed to be struggling with the forecast, looking flustered at how damp she was getting, but by the time she arrived she cleaned up and became picture perfect.
AKM-GSI
E! News caught up with Lovato at the event, where she told us how she's always able to radiate. "I guess I get my confidence just from within," she dished. "I do self-affirmations every day, telling myself that I'm beautiful even when I don't feel like it. Telling myself I'm a rock star, even when I don't feel like it. Just things everyone can do—self love, you know?"
Despite the rain earlier, Lovato admitted she's living her best life these days. "I'm definitely my happiest," she gushed. "I'm so excited about what's to come. I have music and big things to announce. It'll be exciting."
Christopher Peterson / Splash News
No matter who you are, having to deal with the rain is awful. Sometimes it can go well (like Teigen) and other times it can be a little tougher. Just check out Bethenny Frankel when she had to endure the rain while in pink slippers, hair rollers, sweatpants and a Hello Kitty top. Sans umbrella, the Real Housewives of New York City star used newspaper to cover her tresses.
Photographer Group / Splash News
With the help of an umbrella holder, Paris Hilton was able to glide into her car without having a hair fall out of place.
You win some, you lose some!