Erika Jayne is letting it all hang out, and (as per usual) she gives zero f--ks about what you think.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Tuesday night, posing completely nude with the exception of some chain-embellished heels and a few star emojis covering her private areas.

But before you start wagging your finger at her, she was already prepared for your judgement.

"Mikey made me do it ... Miami nights," she captioned the photo. "1. This is my pre DWTS body 2. I am not currently in Miami but am in NYC."