Erika Jayne is letting it all hang out, and (as per usual) she gives zero f--ks about what you think.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Tuesday night, posing completely nude with the exception of some chain-embellished heels and a few star emojis covering her private areas.
But before you start wagging your finger at her, she was already prepared for your judgement.
"Mikey made me do it ... Miami nights," she captioned the photo. "1. This is my pre DWTS body 2. I am not currently in Miami but am in NYC."
She continued, "3. I posted this knowing most of you would be judgmental and couldn't resist a chance to tear me down and I was right. 4. Go be offended at your own life. 5. I'm living my life to the fullest."
Girl, preach.
Despite anticipating the backlash, Jayne still couldn't help but roll her eyes over it. In fact, she shared a hilarious GIF of her reaction following the post.
"Me reading your negative comments," she captioned the GIF with a "laughing so hard I'm crying" emoji. "Sending my love to you all."
Though the reality star and her partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated from Dancing With the Stars last week, Jayne will continue keeping up her fitness with a personal trainer.
Visiting Watch What Happens Live! earlier this month, she told host Andy Cohen, "I try to get in four [training sessions a week]."
She also revealed she gets "really heavy, ugly muscle treatments like every two weeks," which is all part of the $40,000 a month it costs to be her, including hair, clothing and accessories.
"But it's all for work. I'm on television, this is what I do for a living," she argued. "It's part of the job!"