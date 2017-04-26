The Oneders are back! Well, most of them.

Three of the stars of Tom Hanks' film That Thing You Do!, Johnathon Schaech (singer Jimmy Mattingly), Ethan Embry (the unnamed bass player) and Tom Everett Scott (drummer Guy "Shades" Patterson) had a mini-reunion of their onscreen '60s rock and pop group onstage at L.A.'s famous Roxy Theatre Tuesday, some 20 years after the release of the movie. Of course, they performed the musical comedy's signature hit, "That Thing You Do!"

The performance was part of the Goddamn Comedy Jam event, a monthly show which comics do a standup set and then perform their favorite cover song with a live band.

"Tonight was so damn fun," Embry wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of him with Schaech and Scott. "For some reason I felt 16 again."