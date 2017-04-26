That Thing You Do! Cast Has a Reunion 20 Years Later and Rocks Out, Of Course

Johnathon Schaech, Ethan Embry, Tom Everett Scott, That Thing You Do! Reunion

Instagram

The Oneders are back! Well, most of them.

Three of the stars of Tom Hanks' film That Thing You Do!, Johnathon Schaech (singer Jimmy Mattingly), Ethan Embry (the unnamed bass player) and Tom Everett Scott (drummer Guy "Shades" Patterson) had a mini-reunion of their onscreen '60s rock and pop group onstage at L.A.'s famous Roxy Theatre Tuesday, some 20 years after the release of the movie. Of course, they performed the musical comedy's signature hit, "That Thing You Do!"

The performance was part of the Goddamn Comedy Jam event, a monthly show which comics do a standup set and then perform their favorite cover song with a live band.

"Tonight was so damn fun," Embry wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of him with Schaech and Scott. "For some reason I felt 16 again."

A post shared by Ryan Vaughn (@ryandrummerboy) on

"When we reunion, we reunion hard," Embry tweeted.

#thatthingyoudo at the Roxy #shades

A post shared by Johnathon Schaech (@johnschaech) on

Comedian Josh Adam Meyers hosted the event, which featured sets from Bill Burr, Harland Williams, Andrew Santino and Kira Soltanovich.

"We reunited The Wonders aka The Oneders from the movie That Thing You Do," Meyers wrote on Instagram. "Played the hit song from the movie. It was magical. Thank you @thetomeverettscott @johnschaech @ethanembry. #stevezahn and @tomhanks you were missed! One of the best @thegdcomedyjam we have ever done."

The Goddamn Comedy Jam #thegoddamncomedyjam

A post shared by Ryan Vaughn (@ryandrummerboy) on

The Oneders at work!

A post shared by Ryan Gaughan (@ryangaughan) on

thank u @stephenzahn surrogate #thewonders #theoneders #thatthingyoudo @headbitchmusic

A post shared by Ryan Vaughn (@ryandrummerboy) on

Notably missing was Steve Zahn, who played guitarist Lenny Haise in That Thing You Do!, which was released in October 1996.

But they had a backup plan.

