We're saying it now: The Handmaid's Tale will be your new TV obsession. The new Hulu series based on Margaret Atwood's book of the same name dropped three episodes on Wednesday, April 26 that will pretty much wreck you—in the best way possible.

Set in Gilead, a totalitarian society that was once the United States, The Handmaid's Tale follows Offred (Elisabeth Moss), a Handmaid (fertile women) assigned to a powerful man's house and assigned to bare him children. Environmental disasters and plunging birthrate plague this new world and lead to the new regime that has turned everything upside down.