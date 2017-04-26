Is there something going on between Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner?
Scott and Jenner were spotted sitting next to each other courtside at the Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game Tuesday, and in one photo the rapper rests his hand on her leg. Before the game started Travis, who used to be a Rockets ballboy, performed for the crowd before tip off.
Rumors have been swirling about Kylie and Travis ever since the first weekend of Coachella, where they were seen hanging out together throughout the festival.
"They were together a bunch at Coachella. It's a fling right now," a source told E! News. "It hasn't developed into anything yet but they are feeling each other for sure."
Bob Levey/Getty Images
The source also said Travis hung out with Kylie at her Coachella house.
Kylie's latest outing with Travis comes after she and on-again, off-again boyfriend Tyga have seemingly been spending time apart. Even though they both were at the Indio, Calif., music festival, Kylie and Tyga were never seen hanging out together. Despite the split rumors, Kylie and Tyga do appear to have an amicable relationship, as she has been publicly supporting his music and "liking" his pictures on social media.
The pair hasn't commented on their relationship status.
Bob Levey/Getty Images
While Kylie has been spending time with the "Antidote" rapper, Tyga has been hanging out with other women.
Bob Levey/Getty Images
Most recently the "Ayo" rapper sat next to Jordan Ozuna inside Serafina Sunset, and when it was time to leave they gave each other a nice embrace. Naturally, fans started talking, which caused Ozuna to clear the air.
"Omg y'all I'm not dating Tyga," she shared on Twitter after the pictures surfaced. "Come on."