Is there something going on between Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner?

Scott and Jenner were spotted sitting next to each other courtside at the Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game Tuesday, and in one photo the rapper rests his hand on her leg. Before the game started Travis, who used to be a Rockets ballboy, performed for the crowd before tip off.

Rumors have been swirling about Kylie and Travis ever since the first weekend of Coachella, where they were seen hanging out together throughout the festival.

"They were together a bunch at Coachella. It's a fling right now," a source told E! News. "It hasn't developed into anything yet but they are feeling each other for sure."