Kim Zolciak-Biermann is still reeling from this weekend's traumatic trip to the hospital for her son, Kash.
The 4-year-old was rushed to a local emergency room after suffering a dog bite just a few days ago, and is currently on the road to recovery.
The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star penned a note to her husband Kroy Biermann on Instagram this evening, expressing how much gratitude she has for her better half—especially in such a trying time.
"I don't know what I would do without you @KroyBiermann. Kash had just got out of surgery in this pic and he was heading to his room," the mother of six explained.
"He woke up looking for his daddy. We left our house in such a hurry Kroy had no shoes on and I literally was half naked with deep conditioner in my hair…Those were the least of our worries."
Shortly after taking her son home from the hospital, Kim shared on social media:
"The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life."
She added, "We honestly felt all the positive energy you guys were sending and we couldn't be more grateful. Praying for a full speedy recovery."
Get well soon, Kash!