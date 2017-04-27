All-access pass…

It's all about who you know and where you're seen in the 90210! To get that kind of access, you have to have clout. Nothing says A-list like red carpets, VIP rooms and velvet ropes and don't worry if you don't have beaucoup bucks, influence is the one thing money can't buy in the BH—its earned! Erica Girardi has belted out nine No. 1 hit songs on Billboard's dance chart as of 2016, appeared on ABC's Dancing with the Stars and made guest appearances on "Young and The Restless." So it's safe to say, she's earned her keep.

Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson have solidified themselves as Soap TV royalty with Eileen's Emmy win for her work on Young and the Restless and Rinna's decade marathon run as Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives. Lisa also doubled down, marrying the handsome and forever famous Harry Hamlin! Now that's how you do it.

But no one has spent more time hobnobbing with the local glitterati than Kyle herself! After hitting the silver screen in 1974, Kyle became a fixture on the LA and NY socialite scene. After taking a brief break from the spotlight to raise a family with husband Mauricio Umanksy, she came back the only way possible: big! And don't fret, if you need more Kyle in your life (like most of us do), she is producing a show based on her childhood entitled American Woman. Sidebar: If she wins that Emmy all hell will break loose!

And that's how you become Beverly Hills Royalty…Stay tuned for Part 2!