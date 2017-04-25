Hoda Kotb might be tired, but she's never been so happy.
The Today Show host chatted with E! News and her co-host Kathie Lee Gifford at the 2017 Matrix Awards Monday night, opening up about the first few months of motherhood with her bundle of love, Haley Joy.
"[I'm] happy as a clam! Exhausted and overjoyed," she told us with a massive smile permanently plastered across her face. "I mean, check with me in a couple weeks and see how I'm doing, but I'm feeling good."
Hoda joked that she's squeezed in her "wine time" on the weekends as well as during and after her show with Kathie Lee. But her biggest motivation has come from her Today Show family who have really supported her in this amazing new chapter.
She said Savannah Guthrie—who was being honored at the awards—has helped her through the "new mama" learning curve.
"She gave me some swaddling advice, and she's trying to help me make sure I balance my day out better than I do," Hoda gushed. "She's great. She's got great advice, and she's a wonderful person."
When we caught up with Savannah at the event, she proved the feeling is mutual.
When we asked the mama-of-two about Hoda, she gushed, "It's the most wonderful thing. I mean, Hoda is just somebody who exudes joy and happiness. You already thought she was maybe the happiest person you knew, but then when you see her with her little baby, it's like all is right with the world."
Savannah continued, "It's just beautiful, and she's a great mom and she's a total natural. And Haley is adorable! And I'm also thrilled for us because our babies are about the same age so they can hang out!"
In fact, considering several of the other hosts including Dylan Dreyer and a few more welcomed children into the world recently, Savannah suggested, "I think we need to set up a nursery at the Today Show."
Speaking of Dylan, the new mama had a premonition about Hoda's little girl before she knew anything about the adoption.
"I had absolutely no inkling. I had a dream though," she told us. "For some reason, I was in the makeup room one morning. I was still very pregnant and Savannah was pregnant, and I said, 'Hoda, weirdest thing. I had a dream you were having a baby, too!'"
We see a fortune-telling segment in Dylan's future...
Congrats to all the happy mamas!