Hoda Kotb might be tired, but she's never been so happy.

The Today Show host chatted with E! News and her co-host Kathie Lee Gifford at the 2017 Matrix Awards Monday night, opening up about the first few months of motherhood with her bundle of love, Haley Joy.

"[I'm] happy as a clam! Exhausted and overjoyed," she told us with a massive smile permanently plastered across her face. "I mean, check with me in a couple weeks and see how I'm doing, but I'm feeling good."

Hoda joked that she's squeezed in her "wine time" on the weekends as well as during and after her show with Kathie Lee. But her biggest motivation has come from her Today Show family who have really supported her in this amazing new chapter.