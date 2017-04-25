Lea Michele isn't depriving herself.
The singer-actress sat down with E! News' Sibley Scoles and opened up about her secrets to living a healthy life style and how she uses her music as an outlet. No stranger to Soul Cycle or Los Angeles hikes, the "Love Is Alive" singer tells Scoles that she uses fitness to treat herself!
"I love working out. I work out to feel good but also so I can eat whatever I want," she admits. "I want to be able to enjoy myself. I'm Italian. I like to eat big meals. I love red wine. And you know also when you're traveling and stuff like that I like trying new restaurants and going on adventures, so I can't limit myself."
Richard Isaac/REX/Shutterstock
Like any healthy lifestyle, however, Lea has foods she tries to avoid. "I'm good in the sense that I've never eaten fast food. I do not drink soda. I don't eat candy," she shares. "Like my house is healthy, so when I'm saying I'm eating a lot it's like good food that's worth it."
In addition to feeling her best, Lea shares she's also living her best. "I feel like I'm in such an incredible place in my life right now, and there's definitely those personal songs on the album and especially my concerts," she says of her music. "I break down the songs and I tell everyone what they're about, so that's where I get really personal and that's where I open up."
She continues, "I try to keep my life as private as I can, but my music is where I really open up, and maybe we'll Taylor Swift a few people left and right."
Ever since meeting Emma Roberts on Scream Queens, the two have been BFFs. Lea couldn't help but gush about her sidekick, who she says always is by her side to support her and make her laugh.
"It's so fun," Lea gushes. "The problem though is that Emma and I—we laugh—we have to like, I've done scenes where I have to pinch myself because we will laugh and we won't be able to contain ourselves."
She adds, "She's the absolute best."
Lea Michele's 2017 Intimate Evening Tour kicks off May 1 and her new album Places will be available on April 28.