She continues, "I try to keep my life as private as I can, but my music is where I really open up, and maybe we'll Taylor Swift a few people left and right."

Ever since meeting Emma Roberts on Scream Queens, the two have been BFFs. Lea couldn't help but gush about her sidekick, who she says always is by her side to support her and make her laugh.

"It's so fun," Lea gushes. "The problem though is that Emma and I—we laugh—we have to like, I've done scenes where I have to pinch myself because we will laugh and we won't be able to contain ourselves."

She adds, "She's the absolute best."

Lea Michele's 2017 Intimate Evening Tour kicks off May 1 and her new album Places will be available on April 28.