Savannah Guthrie's little girl sometimes misses life as an only child.

Now four months after the Today show co-host welcomed baby No. 2, a son named Charley with husband Mike Feldman, Savannah is opening up about 2 and a half-year-old daughter Vale's thoughts on the family's newest addition.

While catching up with E! News on the red carpet at yesterday's 2017 Matrix Awards, she shared, "Vale is a great big sister. She loves Charlie, so that's the good news. But she is a little more clingy. I definitely have noticed that there are little changes."

But Guthrie doesn't fault Vale's feelings for one second! In fact, she add, "She's still awesome and she's a delight, but I think it's a big deal in her little life that there's this new person on the scene."