Savannah Guthrie's little girl sometimes misses life as an only child.
Now four months after the Today show co-host welcomed baby No. 2, a son named Charley with husband Mike Feldman, Savannah is opening up about 2 and a half-year-old daughter Vale's thoughts on the family's newest addition.
While catching up with E! News on the red carpet at yesterday's 2017 Matrix Awards, she shared, "Vale is a great big sister. She loves Charlie, so that's the good news. But she is a little more clingy. I definitely have noticed that there are little changes."
But Guthrie doesn't fault Vale's feelings for one second! In fact, she add, "She's still awesome and she's a delight, but I think it's a big deal in her little life that there's this new person on the scene."
"She's a great big sis and she's really loving," Guthrie continued. "She's always hugging him and kissing him and I have to say, ‘Gentle, gentle.' Because her love is strong."
Little Vale's love is so strong that her proud mama dedicated the Matrix Award she received to her mini-me.
During an emotional acceptance speech given in the presence of colleagues Matt Lauer, Jenna Bush Hagerand more, Savannah gushed, "I think about her wild tumbleweed curls and her crazy spirit, the confidence and joy that just seem to naturally course through her veins and radiate from every pore. This is girl power in its raw state."
"I look at her daily and I think, 'Please world, don't shatter her.' And yet, she will grow up, and life will happen, and it's up to me to equip her," the journalist said.
With such an incredible mom to look up to, we expect Vale and Charley to do just fine!
