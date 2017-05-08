Congratulations are in order for Bristol Palin.

The conservative blogger has given birth to her third child, a baby girl, her rep confirms to E! News.

"Meet Atlee Bay!!! The newest edition of the Meyer family!! @bsmp2 #dadlife #ownthedash," Dakota Meyer shared on Instagram Monday afternoon. Bristol added, "Welcome to the world Atlee Bay."

Atlee Bay is the second child for Bristol and her husband, who will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary in June; the couple welcomed a daughter, Sailor Grace Meyer, in December 2015. Bristol has a son, Tripp Johnston-Palin, 8, with her ex-fiancé Levi Johnston, 26.

This is also the fifth grandchild for conservative pundit Sarah Palin, former Governor of Alaska.