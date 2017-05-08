Congratulations are in order for Bristol Palin.
The conservative blogger has given birth to her third child, a baby girl, her rep confirms to E! News.
"Meet Atlee Bay!!! The newest edition of the Meyer family!! @bsmp2 #dadlife #ownthedash," Dakota Meyer shared on Instagram Monday afternoon. Bristol added, "Welcome to the world Atlee Bay."
Atlee Bay is the second child for Bristol and her husband, who will celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary in June; the couple welcomed a daughter, Sailor Grace Meyer, in December 2015. Bristol has a son, Tripp Johnston-Palin, 8, with her ex-fiancé Levi Johnston, 26.
This is also the fifth grandchild for conservative pundit Sarah Palin, former Governor of Alaska.
Bristol announced her pregnancy in December. "We are so excited to announce that our family is expanding! God has blessed us so much; we are thankful for His grace and new beginnings," the couple said in a joint statement. "A springtime baby in the Meyer home and we can't wait!"
Three months later, Bristol announced Baby No. 3 would be a girl, telling her Instagram followers, "Dakota and Tripp officially outnumbered." Tripp was clearly upset, posing for a photo while holding an "I Wanted a Boy" sign. His mom, meanwhile, said she felt "so excited."
Bristol and her husband—a U.S. Marine vet who received a 2009 Medal of Honor—called off their wedding in 2015. They reconciled and tied the knot a year later, and now, they believe their baby girl will only bring them closer. "Dakota and I have been through trials in the public eye, and I am so thankful for where we are today," the former reality star wrote on her blog in December 2016, explaining, "I always knew a third child someday would complete our family."
And now, at last, it has.