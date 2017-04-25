While they have the day to be nostalgic, the couple kicked off the week with a visit to the doctor's office for a baby checkup on Monday. "It's so exciting!" Montag said on Instagram. "I used to dream about sitting in here and being pregnant and now I'm here."

It's no question that Montag is looking forward to becoming a parent. As her husband told Us Weekly, "Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her. She has planned for and thought about this."

She also was not shy about gushing over her longtime partner.

"I really have the best husband. He's waiting out there in the waiting room for my doctor to come in," she complimented him on camera. "I love you, Spencer."