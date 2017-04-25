It's been nearly a decade of Speidi.
As new parents-to-be Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt await the arrival of their first child together, they had one other occasion to honor Tuesday—their wedding anniversary. Yes, it's been 8 years since the day they officially said "I do." According to the 30-year-old pregnant reality star, her husband already got her the present she's always wanted.
"Happy 8 year anniversary @spencerpratt ! Thank you for the best gift... a baby. So excited to continue on this blessed journey together! Love you," she wrote on social media along with a photo of the pair from their April 2009 ceremony.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
While they have the day to be nostalgic, the couple kicked off the week with a visit to the doctor's office for a baby checkup on Monday. "It's so exciting!" Montag said on Instagram. "I used to dream about sitting in here and being pregnant and now I'm here."
It's no question that Montag is looking forward to becoming a parent. As her husband told Us Weekly, "Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her. She has planned for and thought about this."
She also was not shy about gushing over her longtime partner.
"I really have the best husband. He's waiting out there in the waiting room for my doctor to come in," she complimented him on camera. "I love you, Spencer."
Once the appointment was over, they headed off to lunch, but not without sharing a few hypotheses about who the baby looks like.
"Oh my gosh—the baby looks just like me," Pratt teased.
"It's definitely a mix," Montag retorted.
"It looks like my twin!" he added.
Guess we'll just have to wait some more months to find out who's right!