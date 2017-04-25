USA
Do cowboy boots go with power suits? We're about to find out when the cast of Suits, including Meghan Markle, Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht, descend on Texas for ATX, the Austin Television Festival.
The original cast of Suits, which also includes Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty, along with executive producer and creator Aaron Korsh will unite to do a live table read of the original pilot episode in celebration of the upcoming 100th episode milestone for the USA legal drama.
Suits returns for a seventh season on Wednesday, July 12 at 9 p.n. on USA. This year, Mike (Adams) is officially a lawyer and has accepted Harvey's (Macht) offer to return to the firm. The team is back together again at Pearson Specter Litt, all while trying to deal with the new way of life without Jessica (Torres). The 100th episode airs on August 30.
Suits is in good company at the four-day festival celebrating all things TV. Other panels include a Designing Women reunion, a Battlestar Galactica reunion, an Alias writers room reunion and a panel about the revolution of reality TV on MTV. Panels for The Comeback with Lisa Kudrow, USA Network's Playing House, Girls, The Leftovers, Pretty Little Liars, Grace and Frankie, This Is Us and Younger are also on tap for ATX.
Suits season seven premieres Wednesday, July 12 at 9 p.m. ATX runs from June 8-11 in Austin, Texas.
