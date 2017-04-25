Do cowboy boots go with power suits? We're about to find out when the cast of Suits, including Meghan Markle, Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht, descend on Texas for ATX, the Austin Television Festival.

The original cast of Suits, which also includes Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty, along with executive producer and creator Aaron Korsh will unite to do a live table read of the original pilot episode in celebration of the upcoming 100th episode milestone for the USA legal drama.