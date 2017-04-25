It's been about a month since 13 Reasons Why dropped on Netflix and took the world by storm. The show, which follows the story of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) and why she committed suicide, has become the most tweeted show of 2017 (11 million tweets since March 30), think pieces, received rave reviews and sparked memes—"Welcome to your tape."

Langford's Hannah left 13 tapes, her 13 reasons why she committed suicide, for people she felt contributed to her decision. She introduced the tape about people or happenings with "Welcome to your tape," which has now swept the Internet.

Ross Butler, Zach on the Netflix series, said the memes shouldn't be what viewers take away from the series.