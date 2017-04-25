Buchanan County Sheriff's Office
Chris Soules is in custody.
The former Bachelor was arrested following a fatal car crash, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office confirmed. According to a statement from the office, the crash occurred Monday around 8:20 p.m. involving a tractor trailer and a pickup truck. Per the statement, one unidentified driver died. According to Soules' social media, he drives a Chevy truck.
Soules was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident where death occurred.