The Bachelor's Chris Soules Arrested for Allegedly Leaving the Scene After a Fatal Car Crash

  By
  • &

Samantha Schnurr

Chris Soules, Mug Shot

Buchanan County Sheriff's Office

Chris Soules is in custody. 

The former Bachelor was arrested following a fatal car crash, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office confirmed. According to a statement from the office, the crash occurred Monday around 8:20 p.m. involving a tractor trailer and a pickup truck. Per the statement, one unidentified driver died. According to Soules' social media, he drives a Chevy truck. 

Soules was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident where death occurred. 

The Iowa native rose to fame as a contestant on the 10th season of The Bachelorette before taking over as The Bachelor for Season 19.

He ultimately proposed to Whitney Bischoff, but the two called off their engagement just a few months later. He also competed on Season 20 of Dancing With the Stars and ultimately reached fifth place. 

