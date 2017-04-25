He ultimately proposed to Whitney Bischoff , but the two called off their engagement just a few months later. He also competed on Season 20 of Dancing With the Stars and ultimately reached fifth place.

The Iowa native rose to fame as a contestant on the 10th season of The Bachelorette before taking over as The Bachelor for Season 19.

This is not a promo for @ChevyTrucks ... just another day in #godscountry #farmlife #Iowa pic.twitter.com/wQcR23aTRq

Soules was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident where death occurred.

The former Bachelor was arrested following a fatal car crash, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office confirmed. According to a statement from the office, the crash occurred Monday around 8:20 p.m. involving a tractor trailer and a pickup truck. Per the statement, one unidentified driver died. According to Soules' social media, he drives a Chevy truck.

