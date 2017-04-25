Bill O'Reilly is back on the airwaves, just not his usual ones.

The former Fox News host released a free edition of his new podcast, No Spin News, on his self-titled website Monday and took to the show with a brief message to his followers.

"I am sad that I'm not on television anymore," he began. As is common knowledge by now, the network announced last Wednesday that the 67-year-old political commentator would not return to his post on The O'Reilly Factor after a New York Times report publicized sexual harassment allegations against the anchor.

"After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel," 21st Century Fox said in a statement. At the time of the announcement, O'Reilly was on an Easter vacation in Italy and away from the show.