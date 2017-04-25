From the ring to the ballroom!
Nikki Bella gets an amazing offer on Wednesday's episode of Total Divas. On the show, Nikki gets an email from Dancing With the Stars, writing to her about possibly joining the next season of the show.
"Oh my gosh! Look at the email I just got from Dancing With the Stars," Nikki says to Brie Bella in the clip above. "Oh my God that would be so awesome, I've always wanted to do ballroom dancing."
When talking about the possibility of joining the show, Nikki says, "I'm really excited! I'm always thinking of how I can make my career bigger and Dancing With the Stars…it's huge! It's so mainstream."
So is Nikki ready to put on her dancing shoes?
