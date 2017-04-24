Delta Airline passengers flying from Tampa Bay to Los Angeles got a pretty awesome surprise on Saturday.

According to WFLA, an off-duty flight attendant who had lost her daughter to brain cancer was sitting beside esteemed saxophonist Kenny G. She told him the flight attendants were looking to raise $1,000 for the Delta G.O. Relay for Life in honor of her daughter's battle and all those battling cancer. Instead of offering a donation, however, Kenny G. offered something even more: he told the flying travelers that he would give them a private show if they could surpass the donation goal.

Within about five minutes, the flight ended up raising over $2,000 for the American Cancer Society, and as promised, Kenny G came through with quite the show.