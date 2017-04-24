Famous Saxophonist Kenny G Surprises Travelers With a Mid-Flight Concert (Because Of Course He Did)

Delta Airline passengers flying from Tampa Bay to Los Angeles got a pretty awesome surprise on Saturday.

According to WFLA, an off-duty flight attendant who had lost her daughter to brain cancer was sitting beside esteemed saxophonist Kenny G. She told him the flight attendants were looking to raise $1,000 for the Delta G.O. Relay for Life in honor of her daughter's battle and all those battling cancer. Instead of offering a donation, however, Kenny G. offered something even more: he told the flying travelers that he would give them a private show if they could surpass the donation goal.

Within about five minutes, the flight ended up raising over $2,000 for the American Cancer Society, and as promised, Kenny G came through with quite the show.

In a video obtained by WFLA, Kenny G walks up and down the aisles of the airplane, playing a sweet tune for the travelers. Of course, everyone got out their phones to catch the cool moment on video.

Delta Airlines took to Twitter to thank the saxophonist for helping the good cause.  "Thanks @kennyg for the impromptu concert to help us raise funds for @RelayForLife," the company wrote.

Kenny responded, "Happy to help!"

Now that is that kind of feel-good story we need on a Monday! Props to you, Kenny G!

