Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn grew incredibly close while working on and filming Snatched together, but little did anyone know that they've basically become family!
The actresses open up to E! News' Catt Sadler about life on set of their new comedy, and both couldn't help but gush about the other. While Schumer credits Hawn with making her "feel like an equal," the First Wives Club actress attributes their rapport to their backgrounds.
"We both have the same heritage," Hawn explains. "I really believe we're Eastern European descent. I think that's who we are. You kind of recognize your own kind of DNA, your own heritage, and you do it because someone's telling you inside this is one of the family."
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon
Additionally, Schumer reveals that she learned so much from the iconic actress, who always would collaborate with Schumer to work out ideas and plans.
"She made me feel quickly like my voice was important," Schumer explains. "She made me feel like an equal and to speak up and we really just collaborated and created this together. For her to make me feel comfortable enough with her to feel like my voice is an equal to hers, that's a testament—"
"To her talent and my age," Hawn interjects. LOL!
Having formed a close bond to Hawn and her family, Schumer admits she's ready to take it to the next level. "I'm going to make my way to that Aspen Christmas," she quips. "I don't need an invite."
Snatched hits theaters May 12.
To hear even more from this dynamic duo, make sure to tune into E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m.