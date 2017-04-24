Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn grew incredibly close while working on and filming Snatched together, but little did anyone know that they've basically become family!

The actresses open up to E! News' Catt Sadler about life on set of their new comedy, and both couldn't help but gush about the other. While Schumer credits Hawn with making her "feel like an equal," the First Wives Club actress attributes their rapport to their backgrounds.

"We both have the same heritage," Hawn explains. "I really believe we're Eastern European descent. I think that's who we are. You kind of recognize your own kind of DNA, your own heritage, and you do it because someone's telling you inside this is one of the family."